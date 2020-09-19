Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

WorldNews Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to DemocratsWASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats raised more than $31 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, demonstrating how the liberal icon's passing and the contentious nomination fight that lies ahead have already galvanized the party's base. The jaw-dropping sum was raised by noon Saturday after news of her death broke late Friday, according to a donation ticker on the website of ActBlue, the party's online fundraising platform. The 2020 campaign, which will decide control of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Rushing to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McConnell shows power trumps principle

 People in public life tend to fall into one of two broad categories – those motivated by principle, and those motivated by power....
WorldNews
Trump vows to nominate female judge [Video]

Trump vows to nominate female judge

Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

 President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald

CBS Weekend News, September 19, 2020

 Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

 US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20 potential Supreme Court nominees in recent weeks. It will be Trump's third opportunity to appoint a justice to the bench, a move that is sure to thrill Republicans and infuriate Democrats. Trump added several new names to his list earlier this month, including Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

AP Top Stories Sept. 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
USATODAY.com

ActBlue Political nonprofit organization

ActBlue shatters donation record in hours after RBG's death

 The Democratic donation platform said it brought in more than $30 million between in 12 hours.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Idaho officials react to death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issue flag at half-staff directive [Video]

Idaho officials react to death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issue flag at half-staff directive

Idaho officials shared their condolences following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night and issued a flag at half-staff directive.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:10Published
'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera [Video]

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
San Diego law professor reflects on death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg [Video]

San Diego law professor reflects on death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Professor Glenn Smith of California Western School of Law discussed the impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats raised more than $31 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, demonstrating how the liberal...
WorldNews


Tweets about this