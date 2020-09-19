Global  
 

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against leading opposition activist

WorldNews Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ethiopia files terrorism charges against leading opposition activistADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has filed terrorism charges against a prominent media mogul and opposition politician from the Oromo ethnic group, Jawar Mohammed, the attorney general's office said on Saturday. Jawar, founder of the Oromiya Media Network and a member of the...
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism

 The group, who will appear in court on Monday, faces charges related to deadly violence in June.
BBC News
Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't [Video]

Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't

Officials holding polls warn that any federal government intervention would amount to a 'declaration of war'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published
More than 9,000 arrests in Ethiopia since June killing of singer [Video]

More than 9,000 arrests in Ethiopia since June killing of singer

Rights panel says arrests raise fears that Abiy Ahmed's government is returning to iron-fisted tactics of past regimes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published

