Ethiopia files terrorism charges against leading opposition activist
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has filed terrorism charges against a prominent media mogul and opposition politician from the Oromo ethnic group, Jawar Mohammed, the attorney general's office said on Saturday. Jawar, founder of the Oromiya Media Network and a member of the...
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorismThe group, who will appear in court on Monday, faces charges related to deadly violence in June.
Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't
More than 9,000 arrests in Ethiopia since June killing of singer
