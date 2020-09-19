|
4.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern California as Region Battles Wildfires
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The earthquake has come as America's West Coast continuing to battle wildfires, the worst-affected states being California and Washington. An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked Southern California late on Friday night, the US Geological Survey reported. According to seismologists, the quake occurred at 23:39 local time, 15km from Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a warning on Twitter. ⚠️#UnitedStates🇺🇸: A mild #earthquake of magnitude Mwr=4.5, was registered at 15 KM ESE of #LosÁngeles, state of #California. Depth: 18,2 KM. More info: https://t.co/esE3N2YYIO Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!.#EQVT,#quake,#tremor,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto....
