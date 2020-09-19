Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern California as Region Battles Wildfires

WorldNews Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
4.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern California as Region Battles WildfiresThe earthquake has come as America's West Coast continuing to battle wildfires, the worst-affected states being California and Washington. An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked Southern California late on Friday night, the US Geological Survey reported. According to seismologists, the quake occurred at 23:39 local time, 15km from Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a warning on Twitter. ⚠️#UnitedStates🇺🇸: A mild #earthquake of magnitude Mwr=4.5, was registered at 15 KM ESE of #LosÁngeles, state of #California. Depth: 18,2 KM. More info: https://t.co/esE3N2YYIO Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!.#EQVT,#quake,#tremor,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Coast of the United States West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America

Wildfires continue to devastate the West Coast

 Wildfires continue to rip through the West Coast, and California is taking the brunt of the damage. One firefighter has died battling the blazes. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News

What’s in wildfire smoke, and how dangerous is it?

 The West Coast’s wildfire crisis is no longer just the West Coast’s wildfire crisis: As massive blazes continue to burn across California, Oregon, and..
WorldNews

US West Coast fires in maps, graphics and images

 A visual guide to the fires ravaging California, Oregon and other western states.
BBC News

Wildfires and Hurricane Sally: How to Help

 With fires on the West Coast and floods on the Gulf Coast, relief organizations are providing meals and shelter to devastated communities. If you want to give..
NYTimes.com

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Kumeyaay Native Americans Refuse to Fight Back as Woman Attacks Them

 A group of Southern California Native Americans opted not to strike back as they were being pummeled by a woman who didn't like their protest against Trump's..
TMZ.com

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Southern California

 The LAPD urged people to be prepared for possible aftershocks.
CBS News

Mount Wilson Observatory Survives a Trial by Fire

 The birthplace of modern cosmology “has been declared safe” from the wildfires that have ravaged the surrounding area in Southern California.
NYTimes.com

Southern California jolted by magnitude 4.6 earthquake, another worry after raging wildfires

 In a region already reeling from wildfires and smoke-filled skies, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Southern California.
USATODAY.com

California California State in the western United States

How One District Got Its Students Back Into Classrooms

 Cajon Valley in California is doing something that many lower-income districts have postponed: offering in-person instruction.
NYTimes.com

When Black Friday Will Be Celebrated in America?

 The day after Thanksgiving is a casual name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is praised on the fourth Thursday of November...
WorldNews

Firefighter who died battling California blaze mourned as wildfires rage

 Blazes in the state have so far destroyed 3.5 million acres.
CBS News

Washington, California Washington, California census-designated place in California, United States


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Designer Deborah Sawaf Debuts Her “Thalé Blanc Statements” Collection Virtually During New York Fashion Week

 By Nerisa Eugenia Waterman Bombay born, Italian and L.A. trained (FIDM) designer, Deborah Sawaf, has taken her pro-woman stance and has made a statement with her..
WorldNews

The Emmys are 'literally all over the world'

 Producers of the Emmy Awards on Sunday are relying on winners to keep the show interesting as they react live on-camera from their homes in Los Angeles and..
USATODAY.com

Danny Masterson: That ’70s Show star's lawyer denies rape charges in court

 The actor's lawyer dismisses the charges as politically motivated at a court hearing in Los Angeles.
BBC News

Actor Danny Masterson appears in court, lawyer denounces rape charges

 "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, charged with raping three women, made his first appearance Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom.
USATODAY.com

Richter magnitude scale Measuring the strength ("size") of earthquakes


United States Geological Survey United States Geological Survey Scientific agency of the United States government

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Struck North Carolina [Video]

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Struck North Carolina

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit North Carolina on Sunday. The quake shook an area about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state's border with Virginia. According to CNN, it struck about 8:07 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but damage to homes and other structures have been reported. According to the US Geological Survey offices, earthquakes become destructive at a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.0.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Los Angeles Fire Department Los Angeles Fire Department fire department in los angeles

Huge wildfire near Los Angeles prompts evacuations [Video]

Huge wildfire near Los Angeles prompts evacuations

Light winds and scattered thundershowers early on Thursday helped to calm theflames of a huge wildfire that has prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles.Firefighters were hoping to rein in the blaze before temperatures spike laterin the day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

California firefighter killed while battling El Dorado fire [Video]

California firefighter killed while battling El Dorado fire

A tragic development out of California. The U.S. forest service says a firefighter was killed last night while battling the El Dorado fire.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Helmet footage shows firefighters battling California fires [Video]

Helmet footage shows firefighters battling California fires

We have new helmet video from firefighters battling the creek fire burning near Fresno California you can see crews racing to escape a massive wall of flames. Driving between burning homes on their..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Democratic VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Tours Fire Damage In Northern California [Video]

Democratic VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Tours Fire Damage In Northern California

Ken Bastida reports on Sen. Kamala Harris coming home to California to survey wildfire damage (9-15-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this