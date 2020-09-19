Coronavirus: Boris Johnson has a week to sort out test and trace or face 'bleak winter’, warns shadow health secretary

Global  
 

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson has a week to sort out test and trace or face 'bleak winter’, warns shadow health secretaryBoris Johnson has one week to sort out the test and trace system or consign Britain to a “very bleak winter” of rising coronavirus infection and possible lockdown restrictions, Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has warned. Although the prime minister has promised to increase testing numbers to 500,000 daily by the end of October, Mr Ashworth warned that this would not be soon enough to deal with fast-rising demand which has seen many turned away or told to travel hundreds of miles at a time when infections are doubling every week. And he said that, rather than increasing capacity, the key decisions Mr Johnson must make now are to move the system away from the private...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage 02:53

 Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19...

