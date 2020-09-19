IRGC vows to revenge US assassination of General Soleimani

Iran Launches Underground Missiles as part of Staged Attack



Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise targeting a mock-up US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The military drill, code-named "Great Prophet-14", caused two American bases to go on alert, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after a series of escalating incidents last year. The message behind this action was clearly aimed at the US, whose Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:45 Published on January 1, 1970