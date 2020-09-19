Global  
 

IRGC vows to revenge US assassination of General Soleimani

WorldNews Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
IRGC vows to revenge US assassination of General SoleimaniTehran, Sept 19, IRNA – Commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Saturday that Iran’s revenge for the US assassination of General Soleimani is certain and serious. ......
