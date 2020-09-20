Global  
 

Getting Black communities to vote is personal for LeBron James, other NBA stars: 'We've seen our voices muted our whole lives'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
LeBron James and Udonis Haslem are among NBA players who believed growing up that their votes didn't matter. Their goal is to change that perception.
LeBron uses star power to address voting rights

 Cleveland—New Cleveland resident Steven Catudal was eager to register to vote in his adopted state of Ohio. He found an unlikely ally to thank for smoothing..
NBA's Malik Beasley Arrested for Narcotics Possession and Stolen Gun

 Plymouth Public Safety Department tells TMZ ... Beasley approached a vehicle that had stopped in front of his house Saturday and allegedly pointed a gun at them..
Celebrities With NBA Mascots -- Shoot Your Shot!

 With fans out of the stands for this season, these stars have been stuck watching the games from home ... Which means we've been missing out on some key NBA..
LeBron James calls for "justice, no matter how long it takes"

 "We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna, that has no say so in what's going on right now, and we want justice no matter how long it takes," said the NBA star.
'This one was for her': Heat star Bam Adebayo and others channel anger to the court for Game 4

 NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.
'Why do you not want people to vote:' Former felon details voting struggles [Video]

'Why do you not want people to vote:' Former felon details voting struggles

From high profile athletes like LeBron James to former presidential candidates like Michael Bloomberg; high powered names are fronting millions of dollars to pay off former felons' debts in Florida. Story: https://bit.ly/336EEc1

Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers

 The Heat will play former star LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA Finals after ousting the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.
LeBron James records triple-double as Lakers close out Nuggets to advance to NBA Finals

 The Lakers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
LeBron uses star power to address voting rights

LeBron uses star power to address voting rights Cleveland—New Cleveland resident Steven Catudal was eager to register to vote in his adopted state of Ohio. He found an unlikely ally to thank for smoothing...
Colin Cowherd: LeBron leading Lakers to 2020 Finals is turning tides in GOAT debate | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: LeBron leading Lakers to 2020 Finals is turning tides in GOAT debate | THE HERD Colin Cowherd discusses LeBron James making the NBA Finals for the 10th time in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Colin admits that this adds more depth to...
Opinion: With brilliant fourth quarter, LeBron James shows why he's in NBA Finals for 10th time

 LeBron James showed why his teams are 16-1 in closeout games since 2015, taking over in the fourth quarter to advance the Lakers to the NBA Finals.
