Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary

Meghan Markle Honors the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Read Her Statement Meghan Markle is paying tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she lost her battle to cancer. The Duchess of Sussex spoke out in a...

Just Jared 21 hours ago