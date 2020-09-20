Rajya Sabha: Amid row over farm bills, TMC's Derek O'Brien tears up documents; House likely to take action
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () The Rajya Sabha saw a massive ruckus on Sunday as the government sought to clear the farm Bills amid an unrelenting opposition determined to block them as TMC MP Derek O`Brien tore up the documents. Notably, Notably, the central government has claimed that the new agricultural legislation will make it easier for farmers to sell...
Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant...