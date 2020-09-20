Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh

HT Digital Content - Published 5 hours ago Video Credit:- Published EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid 06:13 Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven...