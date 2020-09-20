Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Opposition parties on Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar`s reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven...
Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him by saying, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of..