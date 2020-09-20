Global  
 

Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh

DNA Sunday, 20 September 2020
Opposition parties on Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar`s reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.
News video: EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid

EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid 06:13

 Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven...

