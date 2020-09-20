Thai protesters reinstall plaque symbolizing democracy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong



Protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, the day an election - in which the opposition had hoped to secure a historic win - had been due to take place. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay



Nearly 100 people were arrested by Hong Kong police on Sunday as riot officers swooped on democracy protesters opposed to the postponement of local elections.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago Thai students continue protests against country's military government



Hundreds of university students protested against the government in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, as anger grows towards the establishment. The college youngsters were joined by disaffected locals.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:17 Published on August 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Protesters reinstall 'democracy plaque' during anti-government protest in Thailand “At the dawn of September 20, here is where the people proclaim that this country belongs to the people,” read part of the inscription on the plaque.

Hindu 10 hours ago





Tweets about this