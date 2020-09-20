Global  
 

Thai protesters reinstall plaque symbolizing democracy

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 September 2020
Thousands of demonstrators defied police warnings and occupied a historic field in Thailand's capital on Sunday to support the demands of a student-led protest movement for new elections and reform of the monarchy.
