Why thousands of starfish washed up on Florida's Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Thousands of starfish washed up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally, a grim parting gift from the tropical cyclone that devastated the Florida Panhandle earlier this week.
