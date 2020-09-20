Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why thousands of starfish washed up on Florida's Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Thousands of starfish washed up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally, a grim parting gift from the tropical cyclone that devastated the Florida Panhandle earlier this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Florida Residents Break From Sally Cleanup, Kneeboard Down Flooded Street

Florida Residents Break From Sally Cleanup, Kneeboard Down Flooded Street 00:41

 Cleanup may take weeks, but Floridians still need to have a little fun. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Navarre, Florida Navarre, Florida Census Designated Place in Florida, United States

Kneeboarder rides Florida's floodwaters [Video]

Kneeboarder rides Florida's floodwaters

Eyewitness video captured a person kneeboarding as a vehicle drove through flooded streets in Florida's Navarre neighborhood on Wednesday, after storm Sally wreaked havoc.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Bolts start Stanley Final series [Video]

Bolts start Stanley Final series

Bolts start Stanley Cup Final series. Bars see boost to business.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:11Published

Trump eyes Cuban American judge from Florida for Supreme Court

 Barbara Lagoa would bring lengthy judicial experience and two potential political benefits: She is a Cuban American from a battleground state.
USATODAY.com
Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole [Video]

Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole

A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald Trump. It began when Norbert Logsdon and his fellow demonstrators began flipping off passing cars.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Florida Panhandle Florida Panhandle Northwest region of florida

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Hurricane Sally clean-up in US

 Hundreds of thousands of people were still without power on Friday (US time) along the Alabama coast and the Florida Panhandle in the aftermath of Hurricane..
New Zealand Herald

Hundreds of rescues in Sally's wake as cleanup begins

 Local authorities and the National Guard brought stranded people to safety. The risk of flooding from swollen rivers remains in the Florida Panhandle and..
CBS News
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally [Video]

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally

Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. Acrosssouthern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, homeowners and businesses begancleaning up and officials inspected bridges and highways for safety. Theclean-up begins a day after Sally rolled through with 105 mph winds, a surgeof seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 metres) of rain in many placesbefore it began to break up.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Sally leaves Gulf Coast with severe flooding; at least 2 dead

 Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mph winds, two and a half feet of rain and a surge of..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic [Video]

Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic

A second tropical system with a Greek alphabet name formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:42Published
Spanish River High School principal ready to welcome back students on Monday [Video]

Spanish River High School principal ready to welcome back students on Monday

Tens of thousands of Palm Beach County students will head back to brick-and-mortar schools on Monday, but some may still have a hard time visualizing what that will be like.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:36Published
FULL INTERVIEW: Spanish River High School principal ready to welcome back students on Monday [Video]

FULL INTERVIEW: Spanish River High School principal ready to welcome back students on Monday

Tens of thousands of Palm Beach County students will head back to brick-and-mortar schools on Monday, but some may still have a hard time visualizing what that will be like.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 09:11Published

Tweets about this