You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming US government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app...

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago Also reported by • CBC.ca

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's WeChat download ban A federal judge in California on Saturday issued a temporary injunction against the president's ban on the Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat.

Business Insider 1 hour ago





Tweets about this