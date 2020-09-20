Global  
 

Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US

euronews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The deal, which will keep the video-sharing app TikTok available in the US, was approved by the Trump administration after it threatened to ban it over security concerns.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: New TikTok HQ Could Be Based In Texas After Trump Says He Gave 'Blessing' To US Deal

New TikTok HQ Could Be Based In Texas After Trump Says He Gave 'Blessing' To US Deal 00:15

 The popular video app TikTok could soon be based in Texas after President Donald Trump said Saturday he gave his "blessing" to a deal for U.S. operations.

