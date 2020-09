You Might Like

Tweets about this Cricadium CRICKET Debutant Ravi Bishnoi gets the big fish #RishabhPant as his maiden IPL Wicket! Live Score: https://t.co/03AzA5Zm6u… https://t.co/wpbR2MIkS8 43 minutes ago Cricadium CRICKET Ravi Bishnoi picks his 1st #IPL wicket and that too of #RishabhPant. Here are 4 things to know about Jodhpur boy!!… https://t.co/SfhUvMUDtQ 53 minutes ago Cricadium CRICKET Lack of patience cost Rishabh Pant his own Wicket! Debutant Ravi Bishnoi strikes the Big Fish as Rishabh Pant dep… https://t.co/Zt4uyrdH9w 56 minutes ago myKhel.com After 9 overs, Delhi Capitals have reached 45-3. Pant and Iyer are batting at 15*. Ravi Bishnoi - the debutant - ha… https://t.co/EXelbLAFub 1 hour ago Cricadium CRICKET Ravi Bishnoi is all set to play his first IPL match!!! Here are 5 things to know about this Jodhpur boy!! #IPL… https://t.co/fvCYf0D0nm 2 hours ago CricketCountry #IPL2020 #CCIPL2020 #IPL13 #DCvsKXIP Who is @lionsdenkxip Debutant Ravi Bishnoi? ➡️https://t.co/ZuBg8TnnTM https://t.co/D5eUTmw5HP 2 hours ago Cricadium CRICKET Ravi Bishnoi is all set to play his first IPL match Here are 5 things to know about this Jodhpur boy #IPL… https://t.co/p0YJjKBTHI 2 hours ago Cricadium CRICKET Ravi Bishnoi is all set to play his first IPL match Know more about this Jodhpur boy #IPL #IPL2020 #IPL… https://t.co/QX4C03AFfA 2 hours ago