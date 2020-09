WATCH - Shreyas Iyer's monstrous sixes lights up DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 clash Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

In the eighth over of the match, the Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to take on spinner Krishnappa Gowtham and dispatched his third delivery of the over for a monstrous sixer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this