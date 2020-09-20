Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US judge halts ban on WeChat downloads

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The judge delayed the Trump administration's ban hours before it was due to take effect, citing concerns over free speech. Owned by Chinese tech giant TenCent, WeChat in the US has around 19 million active daily users.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F. 02:02

 U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports. (9-20-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban [Video]

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump to Block TikTok, WeChat App Downloads Starting Sunday [Video]

Trump to Block TikTok, WeChat App Downloads Starting Sunday

The Trump administration's Commerce Department announced it would ban the apps on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
US Will Ban WeChat And TikTok Downloads On Sunday [Video]

US Will Ban WeChat And TikTok Downloads On Sunday

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Judge halts WeChat download ban in US-China tech battle

 New York (AFP) Sept 21, 2020 A US judge on Sunday blocked the government's ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was due to take effect in an ongoing...
Energy Daily

Judge blocks US ban on WeChat that was set to go into effect today

Judge blocks US ban on WeChat that was set to go into effect today Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge A judge in California has blocked the Commerce Department’s ban on new downloads of China-based messaging app...
The Verge

News24.com | WATCH | Judge halts Trump administration's WeChat ban

 A US judge early Sunday blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple and Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late...
News24


Tweets about this