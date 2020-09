This surprising generation is the most conscious of their saving and spending



Nearly half of Gen Z'ers already have a savings account, a quarter have an emergency fund and two in ten have cash in stocks and shares, according to new research.A survey of 1,500 Americans aged 18-25.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Teen becomes local hero cleaning dirty road signs and cutting back overgrown hedges



A teenage boy annoyed by road signs left dirty and hedges overgrown during lockdown has become a local hero after going on a mission to clean them all up. Joseph Beer, 15, noticed dozens of neglected.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on August 17, 2020