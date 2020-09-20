|
Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar secures title as Sam Bennett wins in Paris
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar confirms his victory as the second youngest Tour de France champion in history after Sam Bennett wins the final sprint in Paris.
Tadej Pogačar Slovenian cyclist
Tour de France Cycling competition
Sam Bennett (cyclist) Irish racing cyclist
Paris Capital of France
Slovenia Country in central Europe
