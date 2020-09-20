Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar secures title as Sam Bennett wins in Paris

BBC News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar confirms his victory as the second youngest Tour de France champion in history after Sam Bennett wins the final sprint in Paris.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21 01:10

 In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tadej Pogačar Tadej Pogačar Slovenian cyclist

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France

 (CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the..
WorldNews

Tadej Pogacar poised to win Tour de France

 Tadej Pogacar is poised to win the Tour de France ahead of strong favourite Primoz Roglic in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history.
BBC News

Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition


Sam Bennett (cyclist) Sam Bennett (cyclist) Irish racing cyclist


Paris Paris Capital of France

France rejects US allegation Hezbollah storing chemicals to make explosives in Europe

 France has rejected allegations by a senior US State Department official that the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has stored chemicals that can be used to..
WorldNews

Man arrested scaling tallest building in Paris

 A man was arrested Friday after climbing up the facade of the Tour Montparnasse, the tallest building in Paris,...
WorldNews

France's Macron calls Lebanese leaders over cabinet plans

 French President Emmanuel Macron called Lebanese leaders on Friday over stalled efforts to form a new government, a diplomatic source said, as Paris seeks to..
WorldNews
Perpetual Music: Rolando Villazón and Renaud Capuçon mesmerise in Paris [Video]

Perpetual Music: Rolando Villazón and Renaud Capuçon mesmerise in Paris

Perpetual Music: Rolando Villazón and Renaud Capuçon mesmerise in Paris

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:15Published

Slovenia Slovenia Country in central Europe

Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list [Video]

Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromSlovenia will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia

 A new bronze statue takes the place of the former wooden one, which was set on fire last year.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio [Video]

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published
Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France [Video]

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:15Published
Tour De France finally underway despite treacherous conditions [Video]

Tour De France finally underway despite treacherous conditions

Tough health rules mean that the event may have to be halted long before it arrives on the Champs Elysee in Paris at the end of the Grand Finale, currently due in three weeks' time.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France (CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the...
WorldNews

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar secures title as Sam Bennett wins in Paris

 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar confirms his victory as the second youngest Tour de France champion in history after Sam Bennett wins the final sprint in Paris.
BBC News

Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia

 A bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump was on Tuesday unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeSBSDaily CallerFOXNews.comBBC NewsNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

dtsegs

Elaine Suity RT @BBCWorld: New Melania Trump metal statue unveiled in Slovenia It replaces a wooden sculpture, which was set on fire last year https://… 2 days ago

NotYourDarling2

I Belong To Da Streets Not The Kitchen @thekjohnston The abstract metal statue rebuilt in Slovenia is Melania Trump is represents how undeveloped and unre… https://t.co/S8zb0izml1 2 days ago

NewsApac

APAC News Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia https://t.co/rqsQSpQOlc 3 days ago

kew5711

Wwright #BUY BRITISH. RT @Nicknackwalker: INTHENEWS: Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia. Just one question: did the "artist" get paid for this?… 3 days ago

Nicknackwalker

Nicholas Walker Ph.D INTHENEWS: Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia. Just one question: did the "artist" get paid for t… https://t.co/erCuZ2ApPl 3 days ago

Fricat

Asinus Asinum Fricat Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia - BBC News. So lifelike! https://t.co/cGtCCVQ5La 3 days ago

davidmoon007

Hyung Keun Moon ☆ Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia - BBC News https://t.co/ni8pPfpZAi 3 days ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness RT @swissbusiness: Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia https://t.co/XWh0Qf682p https://t.co/fe9QewSHdr 3 days ago