You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar secures title as Sam Bennett wins in Paris Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar confirms his victory as the second youngest Tour de France champion in history after Sam Bennett wins the final sprint in Paris.

BBC News 26 minutes ago



Pogacar poised to win Tour de France with time trial win Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar was poised to win the Tour de France after claiming the overall leader’s yellow jersey from compatriot Primoz Roglic in Saturday's...

The Age 1 day ago



Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France (CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the...

WorldNews 23 hours ago





Tweets about this