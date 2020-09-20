Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emmy Awards 2020: What to Watch For

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony as viewers — and the nominees — tune in from home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Leguizamo boycotting Emmy Awards over lack of Latinx representation

John Leguizamo boycotting Emmy Awards over lack of Latinx representation 00:52

 John Leguizamo is boycotting the Emmy Awards which are to be hosted virtually on the 21st of September due to the absence of Latinx creatives recognised at the ceremony.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Week in Trivia: Emmy Award Edition Part 1 [Video]

This Week in Trivia: Emmy Award Edition Part 1

Ahead of the first-ever virtual Emmy Awards, we're taking a look back at the history of the event, trivia-style. Watch Cheddar's Hena Doba and Azia Celestino put their Emmy knowledge to the test.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:47Published
This Week in Trivia: Emmy Award Edition Part 2 [Video]

This Week in Trivia: Emmy Award Edition Part 2

Ahead of the first-ever virtual Emmy Awards, we're taking a look back at the history of the event, trivia-style. Watch Cheddar's Hena Doba and Azia Celestino put their Emmy knowledge to the test.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:05Published
2020 EMMY FASHIONS [Video]

2020 EMMY FASHIONS

2020 EMMY FASHIONS

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Emmy Awards 2020 - See Everyone Who Is Nominated!

 The 2020 Emmy Awards are kicking off tonight, and there are so many superstars nominated! The show, which will be a hybrid virtual experience due to the...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBC.caNYTimes.comBBC News

4 things to watch for as the Emmys gear up to be first live major awards show during COVID-19

 No red carpets, a live telecast during a pandemic and more than 130 cameras spread out around the globe. The 72nd Emmy Awards are set to broadcast, and it’s...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Emmy Fashion Rewind: The Best-Dressed Stars Of The Last Decade

 The Emmys are back! The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best in primetime television programming as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts &...
OK! Magazine


Tweets about this