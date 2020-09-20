Global  
 

Tour de France 2020: Pogacar set for victory on final stage into Paris – live!

WorldNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Tour de France 2020: Pogacar set for victory on final stage into Paris – live!Live updates as Tadej Pogacar closes in on glory in Paris Roglic and Pogacar an odd couple on Slovenia’s charge to glory Get in touch! Email Simon or tweet him 1.24pm BST Well, they actually did it. The 2020 Tour de France ends today, with no end of drama in the actual race and mercifully little...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Slovenian Pogacar's home village celebrates Tour victory

Slovenian Pogacar's home village celebrates Tour victory 01:31

 People in Tadej Pogacar's home village celebrate one of their own claiming the Tour de France yellow jersey.

Tadej Pogačar Tadej Pogačar Slovenian cyclist

Slovenians cheer Tadej Pogacar to Tour de France glory [Video]

Slovenians cheer Tadej Pogacar to Tour de France glory

VIDEO SHOWS: FANS, MANY OF THEM SLOVENIAN, LINING PARIS' CHAMPS ELYSEES TO WATCH TOUR DE FRANCE WINNER TADEJ POGACAR AND OTHER CYCLISTS AS THEY GO BY, SOUNDBITES FROM SLOVENIAN AND FRENCH FANS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:44Published

Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2020

 Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on..
WorldNews

Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition


Paris Paris Capital of France

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar secures title as Sam Bennett wins in Paris

 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar confirms his victory as the second youngest Tour de France champion in history after Sam Bennett wins the final sprint in Paris.
BBC News

Simona Halep edges out Garbine Muguruza to reach Italian Open final

 Simona Halep reached a third Italian Open final with a hard-fought win over Garbine Muguruza in Rome. The two former French Open winners will be among the..
WorldNews

France rejects US allegation Hezbollah storing chemicals to make explosives in Europe

 France has rejected allegations by a senior US State Department official that the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has stored chemicals that can be used to..
WorldNews

Man arrested scaling tallest building in Paris

 A man was arrested Friday after climbing up the facade of the Tour Montparnasse, the tallest building in Paris,...
WorldNews

Slovenia Slovenia Country in central Europe

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21 [Video]

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France

 (CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the..
WorldNews

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France [Video]

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France

The French government hopes that a successful Tour de France will prove that life goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Yellow Vests stage comeback with protests across France [Video]

Yellow Vests stage comeback with protests across France

In Paris, where police used tear gas after some protesters left an authorised route, a car and rubbish bins were also set on fire.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published
The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio [Video]

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published

Tour de France | Pogacar claims 15th stage

 Tadej Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian and overall leader Primoz Roglic to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France as defending champion Egan Bernal all
Hindu Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC NewsThe AgeBBC SportNew Zealand Herald

Tadej Pogacar crushes Primoz Roglic to seal Tour de France title
Indian Express

Tadej Pogacar, 21, set to become youngest Tour de France champ, post-WWII

 In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris, all...
CBC.ca


