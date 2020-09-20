Global  
 

Ricin poison laced letter addressed to Donald Trump at White House

WorldNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Ricin poison laced letter addressed to Donald Trump at White HouseWashington - A package containing ricin poison that was addressed to US President Donald Trump has been intercepted before it reached the White House, officials told American media outlets. The letter was discovered at a screening...
Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly [Video]

Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published
Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC [Video]

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC

CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump Says He May Ink Executive Order to Stop Biden From Running in November Election

 POTUS has repeatedly hinted that “sleepy” Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is mentally unfit to be at the helm of the US, while the former vice..
WorldNews

Trump Supporter Convoy Scream 'White Power' Through North Carolina

 Shortly before President Trump's North Carolina rally, a group of his supporters were rolling deep and screaming racist rhetoric in the streets, not too far from..
TMZ.com
Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden [Video]

Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise in raw political power."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

RCMP says letter containing ricin sent to White House

 Initial information indicated the letters originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
CBS News

President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’

 Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

President Trump says he has approved “in concept” Oracle’s bid for TikTok, less than a day before a de..
The Verge

Ricin: Letter containing poison addressed to Trump at White House

 The FBI and the Secret Service investigate the letter, intercepted before it reached the White House.
BBC News
Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump [Video]

Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump

Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump. According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White House mailroom. It was flagged at an off-site sorting facility. The package contained ricin. It's a toxic compound made from castor beans that can be fatal if inhaled or ingested. Ricin has appeared in political terror schemes before, in the US and elsewhere.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House [Video]

Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House

Law enforcement is investigating, adding there is no threat to the public. WLNY TV's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 00:17Published
Gender Pay Gap in Trump Administration Worse than National Average [Video]

Gender Pay Gap in Trump Administration Worse than National Average

Women working for the president can expect to make on average $33,300 less than male counterparts. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published
US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls [Video]

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Intercepted Package Containing Deadly RICIN Poison Sent To President Trump

 President Donald Trump was targeted by a package containing the deadly poison ricin, which was addressed and mailed to the White House but was intercepted by law...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Brisbane TimesBBC Newseuronews

Authorities are investigating a package sent – but not delivered – to President Trump that contained the poison ricin

 Officials are investigating a package sent to President Trump. It was screened off site and never made it to the White House.
USATODAY.com


