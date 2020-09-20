Global  
 

Sukhbir Singh Badal urges President to not sign agriculture Bills

Hindu Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Please stand by beleaguered, toiling farmers in hour of need, says Akali Dal president
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal 02:06

 The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya...

