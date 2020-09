Week 2 NFL Recap: The Chargers Nearly Shocked Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Kansas City needed fourth-quarter heroics and a 58-yard field goal in overtime to push past rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. 👓 View full article

