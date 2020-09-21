Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

James White (running back) James White (running back) American football running back


New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Cam Newton Says Dolphins Players Tried to Snatch His Chain, 'It Was Disrespect'

 THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!! Cam Newton says Miami Dolphins players tried to snatch the chain off his neck after his Patriots won on Sunday ... and it's all on..
TMZ.com

Cam Newton: Dolphins players tried to grab my chain after Patriots' win

 Cam Newton said Dolphins players were trying to grab his chain after the Patriots' season-opening win against Miami on Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Cam Newton powers new-look Patriots to first post-Tom Brady win over Dolphins

 Cam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.
USATODAY.com

Miami-Dade Police Department Miami-Dade Police Department County Police Department serving Miami-Dade County

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Crash Movie (1996) - James Spader, Holly Hunter, Elias Koteas [Video]

Crash Movie (1996) - James Spader, Holly Hunter, Elias Koteas

Crash Movie trailer (1996) - Plot synopsis: After getting into a serious car accident, a TV director discovers an underground sub-culture of scarred, omnisexual car-crash victims who use car accidents..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:30Published
Shocking scene when car hits a group of motorcyclist in Brazil: 3 dead and 5 injured [Video]

Shocking scene when car hits a group of motorcyclist in Brazil: 3 dead and 5 injured

A video recorded the moment when a car collided head-on with a group of motorcyclists, leaving three dead and five injured in Água Preta, in the Zona da Mata Sul of Pernambuco, this Sunday (August..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:09Published
Pedestrian knocked over after car clips vehicle in front on northern Chinese road [Video]

Pedestrian knocked over after car clips vehicle in front on northern Chinese road

A pedestrian narrowly escaped serious injury after a car clipped a vehicle in front causing it to lose control in northern China. In the video filmed at the intersection of Anle Street in Dalian, a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Jay Glazer: Patriots have rebuilt their offense around Cam, talks Saints & Cowboys injuries

Jay Glazer: Patriots have rebuilt their offense around Cam, talks Saints & Cowboys injuries Jay Glazer joins the FOX NFL Sunday crew to give an inside look at how Cam Newton has influenced the New England Patriots' offense. Plus, Glazer gives an update...
FOX Sports

Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident

 Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
USATODAY.com

'Cam was explosive & efficient' — Mike Vick on Patriots Week 1 win over Dolphins | UNDISPUTED

'Cam was explosive & efficient' — Mike Vick on Patriots Week 1 win over Dolphins | UNDISPUTED Cam Newton and the New England Patriots got their season kicked off with a win over the Miami Dolphins yesterday. Cam only had 155 passing yards with no...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this