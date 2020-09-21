|
Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
James White (running back) American football running back
New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Miami-Dade Police Department County Police Department serving Miami-Dade County
