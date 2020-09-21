Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nebraska bar owner Jake Gardner, charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black protester, dies by suicide, attorney says

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Jake Gardner was facing manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting of James Scurlock on May 30 during protests in Omaha, Nebraska.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nebraska Nebraska State in the United States

Scrawny, Bug-Eating Birds Are Falling Dead To The Ground Across The Southwest [Video]

Scrawny, Bug-Eating Birds Are Falling Dead To The Ground Across The Southwest

Gizmodo Earther reports thousands of migratory birds are now dropping dead across the Southwest. In late August, dozens of birds fell from the sky at the White Sands Missile Range and White Sands National Monument, both in southern New Mexico. Since then, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Nebraska residents have seen dead creatures scattered along hiking paths, golf courses, and even in driveways. Finches, flycatchers, swallows, warblers, and bluebirds are among the species that have been reported.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Nebraska man makes impassioned plea for council to rename 'boneless chicken wings' [Video]

Nebraska man makes impassioned plea for council to rename 'boneless chicken wings'

Nebraska man Ander Christensen asks lawmakers to remove the term 'bonelesschicken wings' 'from our menus and from our hearts' during a local councilmeeting. Mr Christensen made a passionate speech filmed by Lincolnshire CityCouncil outlining his reasons for being against the term, in a video which hasbeen viewed more than two million times on Twitter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
COVID-19 Cases Are Spreading Following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Are Spreading Following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Coronavirus cases traced back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota have crossed state lines. Nebraska public health officials said at least seven Covid-19 cases have been tied to the rally. According to CNN, the department said that contact tracing had been completed, and declined to comment further. The cases that have appeared in Nebraska are the latest to be connected to the rally which took place Aug. 7-16.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Omaha, Nebraska Omaha, Nebraska City in Nebraska, United States

White Bar Owner Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Black Man During Protest

 The charges against Jake Gardner in the May 30 killing of James Scurlock in Omaha include manslaughter and making terrorist threats.
NYTimes.com
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead' [Video]

Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders to remain vigilant to avoid a surge. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Related videos from verified sources

Grand jury decides to indict bar owner in shooting death of James Scurlock [Video]

Grand jury decides to indict bar owner in shooting death of James Scurlock

Grand jury decides to indict bar owner in shooting death of James Scurlock

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 05:26Published
Prominent South Florida Attorney Robert Fenstersheib Killed [Video]

Prominent South Florida Attorney Robert Fenstersheib Killed

According to family spokesperson Scott Mager, Fenstersheib was shot by his oldest son Michael Anthony Bradley Fenstersheib inside a home in the 3200 block of SW 49th Street.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:51Published
Video shows deputies’ fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee, but not his alleged ‘motion’ toward gun [Video]

Video shows deputies’ fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee, but not his alleged ‘motion’ toward gun

A grainy video shows the fatal shooting of a Black man by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after he was stopped on a bicycle for a traffic violation, but the video does not confirm the police..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Omaha Grand Jury Indicts Bar Owner Over Fatal Shooting Of Black Protester In May

 Jake Gardner faces four charges, including manslaughter. While local officials initially ruled he had acted in self-defense, a special prosecutor said on Tuesday...
NPR

Nebraska bar owner Jake Gardner, charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black protester, dies by suicide, attorney says

 Jake Gardner was facing manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting of James Scurlock on May 30 during protests in Omaha, Nebraska.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this