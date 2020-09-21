Nebraska bar owner Jake Gardner, charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black protester, dies by suicide, attorney says

Gizmodo Earther reports thousands of migratory birds are now dropping dead across the Southwest. In late August, dozens of birds fell from the sky at the White Sands Missile Range and White Sands National Monument, both in southern New Mexico. Since then, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Nebraska residents have seen dead creatures scattered along hiking paths, golf courses, and even in driveways. Finches, flycatchers, swallows, warblers, and bluebirds are among the species that have been reported.
Nebraska man Ander Christensen asks lawmakers to remove the term 'bonelesschicken wings' 'from our menus and from our hearts' during a local councilmeeting. Mr Christensen made a passionate speech filmed by Lincolnshire CityCouncil outlining his reasons for being against the term, in a video which hasbeen viewed more than two million times on Twitter.
Coronavirus cases traced back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota have crossed state lines. Nebraska public health officials said at least seven Covid-19 cases have been tied to the rally. According to CNN, the department said that contact tracing had been completed, and declined to comment further. The cases that have appeared in Nebraska are the latest to be connected to the rally which took place Aug. 7-16.
White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders to remain vigilant to avoid a surge. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.