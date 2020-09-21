Global  
 

NTSB investigates weekend aircraft crashes in Texas, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois that killed 10 people

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020
The NTSB is investigating deadly small plane crashes in Texas, Michigan and Indiana, and a fatal helicopter crash in Illinois over the weekend.
