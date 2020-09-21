|
Anthony Davis hits game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Lakers 2-0 lead on Nuggets
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Anthony Davis knocked down the game-winning 3 as time expired to give the Lakers a 105-103 win over the Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the West finals.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Davis American basketball player
Denver Nuggets balance frustration with officiating and their own play in Game 1 loss to Los Angeles LakersFoul trouble, an inability to contain Anthony Davis leave Denver Nuggets frustrated with Game 1 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers run away from Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of Western Conference finalsAnthony Davis led the way as the Los Angeles Lakers handled the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
LeBron James miffed by NBA MVP voting totals, Giannis delighted
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:05Published
Lakers beat Nuggets in Western Conference final openerThe Los Angeles Lakers comfortably beat the Denver Nuggets 126-114 to go 1-0 up in the NBA Western Conference final in Florida.
BBC News
Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets complete comeback against Clippers and make NBA historyThe Denver Nuggets reach the Western Conference final and become the first NBA side to come from 3-1 down twice in the same play-offs.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
