Anthony Davis hits game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Lakers 2-0 lead on Nuggets

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Anthony Davis knocked down the game-winning 3 as time expired to give the Lakers a 105-103 win over the Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the West finals.
News video: Shannon Sharpe: LeBron & Lakers know the Nuggets aren't a free pass to the Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron & Lakers know the Nuggets aren't a free pass to the Finals | UNDISPUTED 03:11

 The Western Conference Finals will be a match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. Many are considering this to be an easy win for LeBron James and the Lakers, but Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless that the Nuggets are going down without a fight. Hear why he thinks the Lakers...

Denver Nuggets balance frustration with officiating and their own play in Game 1 loss to Los Angeles Lakers

 Foul trouble, an inability to contain Anthony Davis leave Denver Nuggets frustrated with Game 1 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers run away from Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of Western Conference finals

 Anthony Davis led the way as the Los Angeles Lakers handled the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
LeBron James miffed by NBA MVP voting totals, Giannis delighted [Video]

LeBron James miffed by NBA MVP voting totals, Giannis delighted

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he was 'pissed off' after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBA's most valuable player (MVP) award, losing out to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lakers beat Nuggets in Western Conference final opener

 The Los Angeles Lakers comfortably beat the Denver Nuggets 126-114 to go 1-0 up in the NBA Western Conference final in Florida.
Nuggets complete comeback against Clippers and make NBA history

 The Denver Nuggets reach the Western Conference final and become the first NBA side to come from 3-1 down twice in the same play-offs.
