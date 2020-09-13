India Covid-19: Taj Mahal reopens after longest shutdown

Schools across several states to reopen on voluntary basis from September 21 amid coronavirus pandemic. Preparations underway in Chandigarh's Model Senior Secondary school as it reopened today. Sanitizers were set up at various locations in the school. Along with this COVID guidelines were also highlighted. Guwahati's Dispur College also reopened today with 50% staff. Students reached the school to get their doubt clear from the teachers.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."
Marble traders in Uttar Pradesh's Agra suffered losses as the marble industry is witnessing low footfall due to COVID-19. "From start of lockdown all business is virtually stopped. Our business depends heavily on foreign tourists. They are saying that the Taj Mahal will open from Sep 21. Maybe then there'll be respite," said a local marble trader. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in UP stands at 67,955.