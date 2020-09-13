India Covid-19: Taj Mahal reopens after longest shutdown

CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."

