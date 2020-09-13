Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India Covid-19: Taj Mahal reopens after longest shutdown

BBC News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The iconic monument was closed in March to halt the spread of coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Unlock 4: Schools to reopen on voluntary basis across country [Video]

Unlock 4: Schools to reopen on voluntary basis across country

Schools across several states to reopen on voluntary basis from September 21 amid coronavirus pandemic. Preparations underway in Chandigarh's Model Senior Secondary school as it reopened today. Sanitizers were set up at various locations in the school. Along with this COVID guidelines were also highlighted. Guwahati's Dispur College also reopened today with 50% staff. Students reached the school to get their doubt clear from the teachers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:50Published

86,961 new Covid-19 cases in India, tally reaches 54,87,580; death toll mounts to 87,882

 The total coronavirus cases mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882 with the infection claiming 1,130 lives in a span of 24 hours in the..
IndiaTimes

Families shattered by COVID forge new paths

 Parents are among the nearly 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., leaving behind an untold number of children. Sisters Katherine and Jennifer Guzman are now..
USATODAY.com

Taj Mahal Taj Mahal Marble mausoleum in Agra, India

CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji [Video]

CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Agra's marble industries suffer losses due to COVID-19 [Video]

Agra's marble industries suffer losses due to COVID-19

Marble traders in Uttar Pradesh's Agra suffered losses as the marble industry is witnessing low footfall due to COVID-19. "From start of lockdown all business is virtually stopped. Our business depends heavily on foreign tourists. They are saying that the Taj Mahal will open from Sep 21. Maybe then there'll be respite," said a local marble trader. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in UP stands at 67,955.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Families shattered by COVID forge new paths https://t.co/xvGuJcgdVB 48 minutes ago