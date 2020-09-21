Global  
 

Even after Emmy wins, 'Watchmen' creator Damon Lindelof is done with show; Regina King weighs in

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Damon Lindelof explains how HBO's "Watchmen" could return for a second series after winning 11 Emmys. Big hint, it would have to be without him.
 Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".

