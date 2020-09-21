Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

Global  
 

euronews Monday, 21 September 2020
The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.
