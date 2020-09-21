India-China border row: Indian Army gains strategic advantage in Ladakh, takes control of six major peaks
Monday, 21 September 2020 () In what comes as a piece of positive news amid the ongoing India-China border disputes, the Indian Army has reportedly taken control of six strategically important mountain peaks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, therefore putting New Delhi in a tactically superior position over Beijing.
