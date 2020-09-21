India-China border row: Indian Army gains strategic advantage in Ladakh, takes control of six major peaks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Meet the fearless families of Ladakh Scouts



Armed by the unwavering support from their families, the Indian Army's Ladakh Scouts, who are better known as the 'sons of soil', are at the forefront of the India-China border standoff at the east.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35 Published 21 hours ago Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trial



With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 2 days ago ‘Desperate for freedom’: PoK activist exposes Pakistan brutality at UNHRC



PoK activist Dr. Amjad Mirza exposed Pakistan’s brutalities during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said that the world has been hypnotized by the lies dished out by Pakistan.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Blow to China as Indian Army takes control of 6 new major peaks along LAC Amid the simmering tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, Indian Army has succeeded in seizing control of six...

Zee News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this