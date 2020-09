You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly



Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:20 Published 10 hours ago Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months



The coronavirus pandemic and US sanctions are causing severe economic damage, leaving Iranians struggling to make ends meet. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21 Published on August 27, 2020 Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran



US president's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for UNSC dispute. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this