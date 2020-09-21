|
NFL Week 2 winners and losers: Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense rolling, Falcons have historic collapse — again
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Sunday's slate of Week 2 games left Falcons fans with a familiar sense of frustration, while there's cause for celebration in Green Bay and Baltimore.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
32 things we learned from Week 2 of the 2020 NFL seasonThe Packers' offense stayed hot, Tom Brady got his first win with the Bucs and the injuries piled up. What did we learn in NFL Week 2?
USATODAY.com
NFL fans attending games during 2020 seasonWhile most NFL stadiums will not have fans in attendance, some teams are allowed to have a limited number of people in the stands.
USATODAY.com
Fox's Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl 'Moose' Johnston tackle broadcasting amid COVID-19, new partnershipBroadcasting a NFL game in 2020 has its unique quirks and challenges, especially for a new partnership. Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston explain.
USATODAY.com
Which NFL figures need to prove in Week 2 that first game wasn't a fluke?Were some of Week 1's puzzling outcomes a preview of what's to come or just an aberration? We'll get a better sense for the answer this week.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta Falcons National Football League franchise in Atlanta, Georgia
Cowboys stun Falcons by completing last-minute comeback, erasing 20-point deficitThe Dallas Cowboys looked to be headed for their first 0-2 start since 2010 ... until Dak Prescott and Co. found a bit of late-game magic.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the experiences behind his new memoirAtlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is coming out with a new memoir called "Good Company," serving as a guide to business and life from a man who has spent over..
CBS News
Green Bay Packers National Football League franchise in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings Pay Tribute to George Floyd
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Aaron Rodgers American football quarterback
Green Bay, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States
The fellowship of the fish chairWhen someone posted online a photo of an unusual find from a Baltimore second-hand store – a chair shaped like fish – little did Syracuse auto mechanic Emily..
CBS News
Comcast to provide Wi-Fi to low-income students through local community centersPhoto: Comcast
Comcast is launching a program to provide free Wi-Fi in community centers as part of an effort to improve internet access for students..
The Verge
Brooklyn restaurant highlights Black-owned businesses during pandemicBaltimore native Jared Howard's Honey Bunny's Chicken, is still a concept in the making -- but his success story during the COVID-19 pandemic has beat the odds..
CBS News
Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this