You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Poll Workers Training For The Upcoming Presidential Election About To Get A Lot Busier



CBS4's Ted Scouten reports South Florida election offices are preparing for a possible record number of ballots this November. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:42 Published 2 weeks ago Democrats eye elusive presidential prize: Texas



[NFA] For the first time in 25 years a Democratic presidential candidate is running TV ads specifically targeting Texas, and Democrats say even a small investment in the Lone Star state could boost.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this