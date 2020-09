Kapil Sharma invites 'Mahabharat' cast, netizens demand Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Jain's mythological show back Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Kapil Sharma has shared that the cast of 'Mahabharat' are coming on his show, but netizens were reminded of Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Jain's mythological show instead 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this