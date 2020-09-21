|
New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, rest of country
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
2021 Women's Rugby World Cup: Amy Turner named England internFormer England scrum-half Amy Turner is the coaching intern for the Women's team at the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
BBC News
Australia, Canada, Japan, NZ, UK, France link with U.S. Space ForceThe United States doesn't want to engage in warfare in space, but like in all domains, the U.S. military must be prepared for such a conflict, and that'll take a..
WorldNews
Covid pushes New Zealand into worst recession in yearsThe country saw early success in keeping out the virus, but strict measures have taken a toll.
BBC News
Facebook's $140m Covid relief fund finally reaches NZ: How to get a sliceKiwis can finally apply for a slice of Facebook's $140 million (US$100m) fund - which involves cash grants and ad credits. Read More Money is the only language..
New Zealand Herald
Auckland Metropolitan area in North Island, New Zealand
Microsoft gets OIO approval for $100 million+ data centre in AucklandMicrosoft has gained Overseas Investment Office approval to build a giant cloud computing data centre in Auckland.The applicant was Microsoft NZ - 100 per cent..
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept. 21Shares New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicenter of a second..
WorldNews
Thiel met with 'racist fringe' figure as he campaigned for Trump: reportNew Zealand citizen and Facebook board member Peter Thiel dined with a member of the "white nationalist racist fringe" in 2016, Buzzfeed says. Read More Peter..
New Zealand Herald
'Smile with your eyes': NZ begins mandatory masks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand
NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Wellington Capital of New Zealand
Controversial call to rename New ZealandThe name New Zealand could be no more, if a general election promise comes to fruition. The cities of Wellington and Christchurch could also have their British..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this