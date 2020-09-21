Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, rest of country

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, rest of countryWELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Rally against new coronavirus restrictions planned

Rally against new coronavirus restrictions planned 02:30

 Business owners throughout San Diego County are preparing to push back against a potential new round of Coronavirus restrictions.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

2021 Women's Rugby World Cup: Amy Turner named England intern

 Former England scrum-half Amy Turner is the coaching intern for the Women's team at the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
BBC News

Australia, Canada, Japan, NZ, UK, France link with U.S. Space Force

 The United States doesn't want to engage in warfare in space, but like in all domains, the U.S. military must be prepared for such a conflict, and that'll take a..
WorldNews

Covid pushes New Zealand into worst recession in years

 The country saw early success in keeping out the virus, but strict measures have taken a toll.
BBC News

Facebook's $140m Covid relief fund finally reaches NZ: How to get a slice

 Kiwis can finally apply for a slice of Facebook's $140 million (US$100m) fund - which involves cash grants and ad credits. Read More Money is the only language..
New Zealand Herald

Auckland Auckland Metropolitan area in North Island, New Zealand

Microsoft gets OIO approval for $100 million+ data centre in Auckland

 Microsoft has gained Overseas Investment Office approval to build a giant cloud computing data centre in Auckland.The applicant was Microsoft NZ - 100 per cent..
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept. 21

 Shares New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicenter of a second..
WorldNews

Thiel met with 'racist fringe' figure as he campaigned for Trump: report

 New Zealand citizen and Facebook board member Peter Thiel dined with a member of the "white nationalist racist fringe" in 2016, Buzzfeed says. Read More Peter..
New Zealand Herald
'Smile with your eyes': NZ begins mandatory masks [Video]

'Smile with your eyes': NZ begins mandatory masks

Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on public transport across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask' [Video]

NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'

Face masks on public transport became mandatory in New Zealand on Monday (August 31) as social restrictions in the largest city of Auckland were also eased.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds [Video]

New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds

Mandatory Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Facebook New Zealand's prime minister,Jacinda Ardern, posted a video online that shows her creating a face coveringin just 30 seconds. The crafting session took place during a video call withDave Letele from Buttabean Motivation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence [Video]

New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the Muslim community inNew Zealand following the sentencing of a white supremacist gunman who killed51 people at two mosques in Christchurch last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Wellington Wellington Capital of New Zealand

Controversial call to rename New Zealand

 The name New Zealand could be no more, if a general election promise comes to fruition. The cities of Wellington and Christchurch could also have their British..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions in Madrid [Video]

Hundreds protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions in Madrid

Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (September 20) to protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions. The protest comes after Madrid regional government chief..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:34Published
India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Single day cases remain over 90,000 but India's recovery rate is has brought some hope.According to the Health Ministry data For the second..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published
Record 12 lakh COVID tests conducted across India in last 24 hours [Video]

Record 12 lakh COVID tests conducted across India in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh COVID tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. India's total number of coronavirus tests is more than 6.37 crore so far. Meanwhile,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, rest of country

New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, rest of country WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all...
WorldNews

Live Mitre 10 Cup rugby updates: Counties Manukau v Tasman

Live Mitre 10 Cup rugby updates: Counties Manukau v Tasman All the action between Counties Manukau and Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup. ‌ Nearly a year after hanging up his New Zealand rugby boots after the 2019 Rugby World...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

LisaMic75251596

👌🥀🌹🕊 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪~𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮🕊🌹🥀 👌 RT @LisaMic75251596: 🥝🥝🥝 Caving in to more #CancelCulture well done @jacindaardern 🤦🏼‍♀️👏👏 #NZpol Controversial call to rename NZ https:… 4 days ago

LisaMic75251596

👌🥀🌹🕊 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪~𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮🕊🌹🥀 👌 🥝🥝🥝 Caving in to more #CancelCulture well done @jacindaardern 🤦🏼‍♀️👏👏 #NZpol Controversial call to rename NZ… https://t.co/6SKSJuvogy 4 days ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay Controversial call to officially rename New Zealand https://t.co/EiQDGm31xd 5 days ago