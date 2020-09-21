|
Emmys 2020: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off an audience-free awards, as 'Schitt's Creek' shines in comedy
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
(CNN)The Emmy Awards went on Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel noting at the outset that while an awards show might "seem frivolous and unnecessary" in the middle of a pandemic, "Right now, we need fun." Kimmel opened the show with scenes of an audience, before he revealed that he was actually performing in a near-empty auditorium. "Of course we don't have an...
