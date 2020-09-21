Global  
 

Emmys 2020: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off an audience-free awards, as 'Schitt's Creek' shines in comedy

Monday, 21 September 2020
Emmys 2020: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off an audience-free awards, as 'Schitt's Creek' shines in comedy(CNN)The Emmy Awards went on Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel noting at the outset that while an awards show might "seem frivolous and unnecessary" in the middle of a pandemic, "Right now, we need fun." Kimmel opened the show with scenes of an audience, before he revealed that he was actually performing in a near-empty auditorium. "Of course we don't have an...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys 01:02

 Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before. The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrestand a looming presidential election billed as the most consequential...

