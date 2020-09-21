Global  
 

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American judicial star who Trump wants as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement in US Supreme Court

Monday, 21 September 2020
Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the distinction of being the first Hispanic woman to serve on Florida`s top court.
