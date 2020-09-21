Global  
 

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly protests in Parliament, demands strict action against Anurag Kashyap after #MeToo allegations

DNA Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Roopa Ganguly sat in protest in the Parliament complex with banners, posters in hand, demanding strict action against Anurag Kashyap after Payal Ghosh #MeToo allegations.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News

Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News 01:18

 Reacting sharply to the assault allegations levelled against him, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hit back at actor Payal Ghosh, saying that this is an attempt to silence him. Anurag Kashyap, known for directing and producing many critically acclaimed movies such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and...

