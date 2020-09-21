|
UK faces 50,000 cases a day by mid-October without action
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The UK could see 50,000 Covid cases a day by mid-October if the infection rate is not halted - top scientist.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19 News: Live UpdatesThe staggering toll of the pandemic comes as at least 73 countries are seeing surges in newly detected cases.
NYTimes.com
Tablighi Jamaat assembly caused spread of Covid among many persons: Home ministry in Rajya Sabha
IndiaTimes
Italy launches "COVID free" flightsRome Airport to provide COVID-19 testing before passengers board several flights.
CBS News
'You are not your disease': COVID-19 long haulers finally find hope in recovery programMany long haulers suffer symptoms months after their initial diagnosis. Many fear that they will never recover, but a new treatment gives some hope.
USATODAY.com
