Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for RR vs CSK IPL 2020

DNA Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
RR vs CSK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head.
News video: CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020

CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020 01:25

 Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed...

