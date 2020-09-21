Global  
 

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 4th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

DNA Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Here are the live streaming details of the match and where you can watch on TV and on mobile applications.
News video: Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach 01:14

 Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting...

