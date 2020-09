You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz features in singer Sehnoor's retro music video 'Badan Pe Sitare', new poster out! Sehnoor's upcoming song is a remix version of the classical song Badan Pe Sitara with handsome Asim Riaz featuring along with her.

Zee News 3 days ago



DNA Exclusive - 'Asim Riaz's work speaks volumes of the kind of man he is', praises 'Badan Pe Sitare' co-star Sehnoor 'Badan Pe Sitare', the upcoming music video is the recreated version of the retro hit.

DNA 3 days ago





Tweets about this