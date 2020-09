IPL 2020 - Aaron Finch will take captaincy burden off Virat Kohli: Monty Panesar Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Aaron Finch's inclusion in the Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up will ease Virat Kohli's burden on captaincy and he can focus on other things, according to England spinner Monty Panesar. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this