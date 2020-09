'Misread community expectations': Firebirds coach responds to backlash over Jemma Mi Mi snub Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Super Netball player Jemma Mi Mi is the only Indigenous player in Super Netball and did not spend a minute on court during the league's Indigenous round. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this