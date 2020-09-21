Global  
 

'Starting a new chapter': Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations in first episode back

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is back and, yes, she's talking about toxic workplace allegations that exploded over the summer.
Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

