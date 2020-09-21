|
|
|
Michael Lonsdale, who played James Bond villain in Moonraker, dies aged 89
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The British-French star played Hugo Drax opposite Roger Moore's 007 in the 1979 film Moonraker.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - Rami Malek is Safin
James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - Rami Malek is Safin
Is the mysterious Safin 007's most terrifying adversary yet?
Plot synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:27Published
|
James Bond MOONRAKER movie Clip - Jaws chases Bond in Brazil
James Bond MOONRAKER movie Clip - Jaws chases Bond in Brazil
Richard Kiel, who played Jaws, passed away on this day in 2014. In this classic clip, a machine gun-wielding Jaws pursues Bond (Roger..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:50Published
|
James Bond MOONRAKER Movie Clip - How fast does it go?
James Bond MOONRAKER Movie Clip - How fast does it go? - On this day in 1978, the scene where Bond (Roger Moore) takes a spin in the centrifuge trainer from MOONRAKER was filmed.
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 05:08Published
Tweets about this
|