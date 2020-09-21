Global  
 

Michael Lonsdale, who played James Bond villain in Moonraker, dies aged 89

BBC News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The British-French star played Hugo Drax opposite Roger Moore's 007 in the 1979 film Moonraker.
