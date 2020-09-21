Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft acquires ZeniMax Media, 'Fallout' publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5B

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Microsoft announced Monday it will acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. The deal includes Bethesda Softworks, publisher of Fallout and Doom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

You can now stream your Xbox One games to your Android phone for free

 Microsoft is releasing a new Xbox app for Android today that includes an overhauled design and the ability to remotely play Xbox games streamed directly from..
The Verge

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax

 Bethesda Softworks

Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion..
The Verge

Microsoft acquires Fallout creator Bethesda

 Xbox's owner confirms it has bought the game developer ahead of the launch of the new Xbox console.
BBC News

U.S. stocks fall acropss-the board, Nasdaq drops further 1.07%

 NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks wrapped up weekly losses for a third week in a row on Friday, as technology shares again led the way. Continuing falls in..
WorldNews

Bethesda Softworks American video game publisher


ZeniMax Media media company based in Rockville, Maryland, United States


Doom (franchise) Doom (franchise) series of video games and other media

You Might Like


Tweets about this