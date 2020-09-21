|
Microsoft acquires ZeniMax Media, 'Fallout' publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5B
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Microsoft announced Monday it will acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. The deal includes Bethesda Softworks, publisher of Fallout and Doom.
Microsoft American technology company
Bethesda Softworks American video game publisher
ZeniMax Media media company based in Rockville, Maryland, United States
Doom (franchise) series of video games and other media
