Nepalese Ang Rita Sherpa: Everest record-breaker dies aged 72

With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted for past six years for upgrade the previous narrow-gauge, now a broad-gauge is expected to come into operation after Dashain-Tihar. With its operation, the first trans-border railway connection between India and Nepal would again be established.People gathered in large numbers at halt station in Janakpur on Friday afternoon to see and welcome the arriving train procured by Government of Nepal from Konkan Railways of India. Nepal's Railway Department has procured the rail engines and coaches from Kokan India for 84 crore 65 lakhs Nepali rupees."I am very-very happy as it is set to resume which shows the united work of Indian and Nepali Government. It would prove best for the people of Mithilanchal to ferry and also would increase comfort of people," Ram Lakhan Tapar from Janakpur who came to see the arriving train told ANI.Operated using diesel and electricity, each set has 5 bogies (coaches). Out of them one is AC coach while three are General bogies. One of the set's engines has been designed with the capacity to accommodate passengers. Combining the 5 bogies, it bears the capacity of 1300 passengers at a time. The 34 kilometer broad-gauge railway track has been built with Indian assistance. It would revive the earlier Janakpur-Jaynagar railways connection between India and Nepal.The Kurtha-Jaynagar railway track measuring 35 kilometres in length section was constructed with the technical and financial support of India. The railway track is likely to come into operation after Dashain and Tihar festivals. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published now 'Agri bills protect farmers, oppn spreading misinformation': PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that misinformation is being spread that farmers won't get correct prices. He hailed the passage of agriculture bills in Lok Sabha and slammed opposition for not supporting the reforms. PM Modi's statements came in the backdrop of protests across nation against passage of bills. PM Modi was speaking at a railway bridge inauguration event in Bihar. He inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, new rail lines and electrification projects. The event was held via video-conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event. Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs. 516 Crore. This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:15 Published now Nepal depicts Indian areas as its own in book Three months after passing an amendment to sanction a new political map that identifies Indian territory in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh as its own, Nepal has..

Mount Everest Earth's highest mountain, part of the Himalaya between Nepal and Tibet David Blaine floats above Arizona desert from balloons



Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday (September 2), ascending nearly 30,000 feet into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970 Mountaineer Anita Kundu to receive 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019'



Mountaineer Anita Kundu to be awarded with 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019' this year. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China and Nepal side. Anita hails from Haryana's Hisar district. She gave credit of her till date successful journey to her mother. President Ram Nath Kovid will confer her award virtually. While speaking to ANI, Anita said, "I am first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China and Nepal side. I give all credit of my success to my mother. I am thankful to Indian government for this award." Prestigious awards in field of sports will be conferred by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published on January 1, 1970

